'Assassin's Creed: Valhalla' is set in the Viking Age

Following a full-day livestream, we now have a better idea of when and where the next game in Ubisoft’s long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise will take place. In Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, you’ll play an assassin at some point during the Viking Age, which took place between 793 and 1066 CE.

Publisher and developer Ubisoft picked the unconventional route of announcing the new game through a Photoshop livestream. An artist slowly and painstakingly built out the image you see above while fans speculated about the setting and classic songs from the series like “Ezio’s Family” played in the background. At one point in the stream, more than 50,000 people across Twitch and YouTube tuned in to watch artist Kode Abdo work his craft.