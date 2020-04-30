'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' arrives this holiday on Xbox Series X and PS5

Following yesterday’s Photoshop teaser, Ubisoft has shared the first cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. When the game comes out this holiday season, you’ll be able to play it on both current-generation — PlayStation 4 and Xbox One — and next-generation consoles — Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 — as well as Windows PC and Google Stadia.
In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the player will assume the role of Eivor, the leader of a Viking clan. You’ll be able to play as either a male or female Eivor. What’s more, you’ll have the ability to customize your character’s hair, tattoos and war paint.