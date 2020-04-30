Latest in Gaming

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' arrives this holiday on Xbox Series X and PS5

It's also coming to current generation consoles, Google Stadia and PC.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
53m ago
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft

Following yesterday’s Photoshop teaser, Ubisoft has shared the first cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. When the game comes out this holiday season, you’ll be able to play it on both current-generation — PlayStation 4 and Xbox One — and next-generation consoles — Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 — as well as Windows PC and Google Stadia.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the player will assume the role of Eivor, the leader of a Viking clan. You’ll be able to play as either a male or female Eivor. What’s more, you’ll have the ability to customize your character’s hair, tattoos and war paint.

The game will take place across Dark Age Norway and England, and they’ll be a settlement mechanic where you will build a new home for your clan. Long-time Assassin’s Creed fans will also be happy to see the franchise’s signature hidden blade makes a return in Valhalla. As with Odyssey, it appears they’ll be a mythological bent to the game’s recounting of history, with the Norse god Odin making an appearance in the trailer.

Ubisoft Montreal, the studio that helped create the series in the first place, is the lead developer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with Black Flag director Ashraf Ismail serving as the game’s creative director. On PC, the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Also worth noting is that if you buy the game through the Microsoft Store, you’ll be able to play the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X thanks to the company’s Smart Delivery technology.

