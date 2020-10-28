'Control' and 'Hitman 3' head to Switch via cloud streaming

Control, one of the most graphically intensive games ever to hit consoles, is available today on the Nintendo Switch thanks to cloud streaming. It marks the first time Nintendo has allowed developers to bring cloud-driven games — where the graphics are rendered remotely and streamed to your console over the web — outside of Japan. But that’s not all: Nintendo also revealed that a cloud version Hitman 3 is also headed to the Switch eventually.

Control Ultimate Edition — Cloud Version, as it’s officially called, includes the original game, its two expansions — The Foundation and AWE — as well as its Expeditions mode. The game was notoriously rough on consoles, even on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, and could even bring well-equipped PCs to a crawl if you flipped on ray tracing. While it costs $40 on Switch, you’ll also need to test your internet connection with a free launcher application to test your connection speed before you can play.