Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Remedy Entertainment

'Control' and 'Hitman 3' head to Switch via cloud streaming

You can grab "Control" right now.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
12m ago
Comments
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Control Switch
Remedy Entertainment

Control, one of the most graphically intensive games ever to hit consoles, is available today on the Nintendo Switch thanks to cloud streaming. It marks the first time Nintendo has allowed developers to bring cloud-driven games — where the graphics are rendered remotely and streamed to your console over the web — outside of Japan. But that’s not all: Nintendo also revealed that a cloud version Hitman 3 is also headed to the Switch eventually.

Control Ultimate Edition — Cloud Version, as it’s officially called, includes the original game, its two expansions — The Foundation and AWE — as well as its Expeditions mode. The game was notoriously rough on consoles, even on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, and could even bring well-equipped PCs to a crawl if you flipped on ray tracing. While it costs $40 on Switch, you’ll also need to test your internet connection with a free launcher application to test your connection speed before you can play.

While we don’t have any additional information on Hitman 3’s release timing, it’ll be a notable release since it’s the first time that series has appeared on the Switch. It’ll be interesting to see how well cloud streaming works for both games, since they often demand quick player responses. Control, in particular, is a game that can get particularly hectic, and I’d imagine a hint of lag making that extra frustrating. But it certainly would be ironic if it ended up playing better on the Switch over the cloud than it did on the base PS4 and Xbox One.

In this article: Nintendo, Switch, Control, Hitman 3, cloud streaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

View
T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

View
Sony is still selling lots of games ahead of the PS5's launch

Sony is still selling lots of games ahead of the PS5's launch

View
Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

View
EPA tests show Tesla's 2021 models are even tougher to beat on efficiency

EPA tests show Tesla's 2021 models are even tougher to beat on efficiency

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr