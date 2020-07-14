Amazon's one-day Razer sale includes a $250 discount on the Blade Stealth

Buy Razer Blade Stealth 13 at Amazon - $1,450

The Razer Blade Stealth is a beast of a laptop in a relatively unassuming shell. Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar gave it a score of 83 when he reviewed it at the end of 2019 in part for its sleek and sturdy design — and it’s impressive that Razer stuck so much power inside the thing. The model on sale comes with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch 1080p 60Hz display. Putting all of that in a 3-pound laptop isn’t easy, but Razer pulled it off and made a laptop that’s just as good for regular work as it is for gaming.

But the Blade Stealth has its limits, as does every other gaming laptop. While titles like Overwatch could be played smoothly at 1080p 70FPS, others like Destiny 2 fell to 40FPS to 70FPS when played at 1080p. The Max-Q graphics inside the Blade Stealth aren’t a sure-fire guarantee for 60FPS gaming all day, every day, but they are much more reliable than GPUs in other laptops of this size.

One of the biggest downfalls of the Blade Stealth when it first became available was price. Its $1,800 original price was a hard pill to swallow, but this sale price of $1,450 makes it a much easier sell.

The Kraken X USB headset will likely be appealing to even more people considering it’s only $48 in this sale. It’s a solid gaming headset that has 40mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound for positional audio, in-headset audio controls and a bendable noise cancelling microphone. It’s a decent device at its normal price of $60, but it’s a better buy now if you’re in need of a new gaming headset and have less than $50 to spare.

