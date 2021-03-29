Amazon sale cuts up to $55 off its Fire HD tablets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's Fire tablets get the basics right for streaming, mobile gaming and reading on a screen bigger than your phone's. In a sign of just how utilitarian the range has become, Amazon has even sold the tablets in multi-packs. With the latest price cuts on the slates, the retailer is looking to get even more people into its hardware, with prices starting from just $40 (that's less than some of the cases Apple sells for its iPad). The flagship Fire HD 10 with 32GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB, packs the biggest saving of the bunch, down to $95 from $150. With its 10.1-inch, full HD screen and octa-core 2GHz processor, the HD 10 packs the best specs — but its smaller siblings are also worth a look if you want something cheaper.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $95 Buy Fire HD 8 plus at Amazon - $80

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $40

The Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus, also with 32GB storage, are both down by $30 to $60 and $80 respectively. You get slightly more RAM on the latter, at 3GB compared to 2GB, and quicker charging with the fast charger. Both come with the same 8-inch, HD screen and offer up to 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon has given its cheapest slate, the Fire 7, the smallest price cut of just $10. The no-frills option has a 7-inch screen, 1024 x 600 display resolution, 1GB RAM, 7 hours of battery life and a micro-USB port (compared to USB-C on the rest of the range). There's also just a mono speaker, instead of a dual setup on its larger counterparts, making it the most pared-down slate of the bunch. But, if you just want a new screen for ebooks and social media, then it should do the job.