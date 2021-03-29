Amazon sale cuts up to $55 off its Fire HD tablets

Amazon's Fire tablets get the basics right for streaming, mobile gaming and reading on a screen bigger than your phone's. In a sign of just how utilitarian the range has become, Amazon has even sold the tablets in multi-packs. With the latest price cuts on the slates, the retailer is looking to get even more people into its hardware, with prices starting from just $40 (that's less than some of the cases Apple sells for its iPad). The flagship Fire HD 10 with 32GB of built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB, packs the biggest saving of the bunch, down to $95 from $150. With its 10.1-inch, full HD screen and octa-core 2GHz processor, the HD 10 packs the best specs — but its smaller siblings are also worth a look if you want something cheaper.
Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $95 Buy Fire HD 8 plus at Amazon - $80
Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $40
The Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus, also with 32GB storage, are both down by $30 to $60 and $80 respectively. You get slightly more RAM on the latter, at 3GB compared to 2GB, and quicker charging with the fast charger. Both come with the same 8-inch, HD screen and offer up to 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon has given its cheapest slate, the Fire 7, the smallest price cut of just $10. The no-frills option has a 7-inch screen, 1024 x 600 display resolution, 1GB RAM, 7 hours of battery life and a micro-USB port (compared to USB-C on the rest of the range). There's also just a mono speaker, instead of a dual setup on its larger counterparts, making it the most pared-down slate of the bunch. But, if you just want a new screen for ebooks and social media, then it should do the job.