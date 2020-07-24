Latest in Gear

Amazon cuts Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G price back to $950 for today only

That's $250 off the regular price of the 128GB model.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
20m ago
Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ 5G is one of the best flagship phones you can get, but the $1,200 price tag makes it a big “nope” for many folks. Luckily, as it did last month, Amazon is making it much more palatable with a $250 discount. As before, you can get the 128GB model for just $950 (instead of $1,200).

Buy the Galaxy S20+ 128GB on Amazon - $950

While it lacks the crazy 108-megapixel camera of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S20+ has the other main features and is lighter and less expensive to boot. Key features include a smooth 120Hz display, a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter and Snapdragon 865 processor with no less than 12GB of RAM. You can even shoot video at up to 8K resolution.

In addition, the Galaxy S20+ has 5G support, unlike rival iPhones, though it doesn’t support mmWave like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Still, 5G compatibility ensures a relatively future-proof investment — which is important, given the price.

In fact, the regular $1,200 price is one of the main negatives of the Galaxy S20+. That’s why Amazon’s $250 discount is notable, as the S20+ is rarely discounted below $1,000. If you’ve been thinking of buying, however, you’ll need to act soon as the sale is on for today only.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

