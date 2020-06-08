Amazon cuts Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G to $950 for today only

Buy Galaxy S20+ 512GB on Amazon - $1,100

There’s a lot to like about Samsung’s latest flagship, which scored a solid 85 points in our comprehensive review. The S20+ doesn’t have the same advanced camera system as the S20 Ultra, but it has everything else, including a long-lasting battery and vibrant, smooth display. The slightly curvier design makes it nicer to hold than its predecessors, too.

If longevity is important — and it will be for most people considering handing over this amount of cash — then the S20+ comes with a degree of future-proofing in that it touts 5G. It’s no secret that 5G infrastructure around the world leaves a lot to be desired, but its inclusion in this handset means that once networks have been better fortified (and the 5G conspiracy theories die down) you’ll be ready to go.

Overall, it’s a solid device — our main bugbear was the price, which is why Amazon’s deal is definitely worth paying attention to. We’ve seen some platforms offering the phone at a reduction on Samsung’s RRP, but this is the first time we’ve seen it drop a decent chunk below the $1,000-mark (for the 128GB version, at least). It’s an attractive saving, so take advantage while this one-day-only deal is still available.

