The UK is cracking down on sales of fraudulent ‘anti-5G’ USB sticks

BioShield Distribution

After tearing down the device, Pen Test Partners, a company that takes apart consumer electronics to test them for security vulnerabilities, found there wasn't anything out of the ordinary about the USB key. It comes with a modest 128MB capacity, an inexpensive sticker and a 25-page PDF that repeats much of the material found on the company's website.

Sales of the 5GBioShield USB key started to pick up when one of the external members of Glastonbury's 5G Advisory Committee mentioned the device. "We use this device and find it helpful," they wrote and included a link to BioShield's website. The report's credibility came into question after the BBC published a story detailing its creation. It appears many of the people who worked on the report went into it with a biased opinion of 5G. What’s more, the committee admitted testimony from a variety of psuedo-scientific sources, including a professor who claims wireless signals will make human beings sterile.

"I joined the working group in good faith, expecting to take part in a sensible discussion about 5G," said Mark Swann, one of the people who volunteered to help compile the report. "Sadly the whole thing turned out to be a clueless pantomime driven by conspiracy theorists and skeptics."

Despite the best efforts of carriers like EE, 02 and Vodafone, as well as local authorities, anti-5G sentiment in the UK has grown recently. In April, arsonists torched cellular towers in several parts of the country in attacks authorities believe may be linked to conspiracy theories linking the proliferation of 5G masts to the spread of COVID-19. With this latest development in the story, you have a classic example of a company trying to profit from fear.