The UK is cracking down on sales of fraudulent ‘anti-5G’ USB sticks

London’s Trading Standards office, along with City of London police, are attempting to stop the sale of a device a company claims can protect people against the supposed dangers of 5G spectrum. Stephen Knight, operations director for London Trading Standards, told the BBC it considers the device, a £283 (approximately $349) USB stick called the 5GBioShield, "a scam." The agency, which is responsible for protecting consumers and businesses in London, is working with the city's police department to obtain a court order to take down the website of the company that sells the USB stick.
On its website (pictured below), BioShield Distribution claims the key "provides protection for your home and family, thanks to the wearable holographic nano-layer catalyzer..." It goes on to claim "through a process quantum oscillation, the 5GBioShield USB key re-harmonizes the disturbing frequencies arising from the electric fog induced by devices, such as laptops, cordless phones..."