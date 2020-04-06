Latest in Gear

Image credit: EE

UK carriers would appreciate you not setting cell towers on fire

They're urging a stop to attacks based on false 5G coronavirus conspiracies.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago
108 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

EE 5G mast near St. Paul's in London
EE

The arson attacks against 5G masts in the UK have become serious enough that carriers are joining together to put a stop to the incidents. EE, O2, Three and Vodafone have issued a joint statement both urging people not to set fire to cellular masts, threaten engineers or spread conspiracy theories falsely linking 5G to COVID-19. The networks also encouraged people to report abuse of engineers and call out people spreading misinformation.

As the companies reiterated, cell networks are critical in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. They provide “essential connectivity” to emergency services and the National Health Service, help connect families and enable remote education. The arson has disrupted “critical infrastructure,” the carriers said, and threats to engineers have “prevented essential network maintenance.”

The statement will only do so much to sway people who are already inclined to commit violence. However, it comes as YouTube is pulling 5G-linked coronavirus conspiracy videos, and as the UK’s culture secretary is planning to meet social media companies to curb the spread of conspiracies. There’s a concerted effort to set the record straight and prevent further attacks, and messages like this could help simply by underscoring the importance of that effort.

In this article: 5G, uk, ee, o2, Three, three uk, Vodafone, wireless, carrier, coronavirus, Covid-19, Conspiracy theory, conspiracy theories, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
108 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

View
Twitter bans deepfakes that are 'likely to cause harm'

Twitter bans deepfakes that are 'likely to cause harm'

View
Quit trying to make Quibi happen

Quit trying to make Quibi happen

View
Honeywell says it built the world's most powerful quantum computer

Honeywell says it built the world's most powerful quantum computer

View
YouTube will remove videos falsely linking COVID-19 to 5G

YouTube will remove videos falsely linking COVID-19 to 5G

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr