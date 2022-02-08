Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 is back on sale for $90

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen Amazon discount its second-generation Echo Show 8 on a handful of occasions over the past few months. But for the first time since Black Friday, you can buy the smart display for $90. That’s a $40 savings over the device’s regular price of $130.

We gave the second-gen Echo Show 8 a score of 87 when we reviewed it last year. We praised Amazon’s smart display for its elegant minimalist design, vibrant 1,280 x 800 resolution display and handy video calling functionality. It has a digital pan-and-zoom face-tracking feature that can follow you while you move around, ensuring you’re always in frame. What’s more, that tool works with every video calling platform available for the device, including Skype and Zoom. Another thing we like about the Echo Show 8 is that it comes with stereo speakers, making it sound much better than the Echo Show 5 with its single mono speaker.

If you’re not in the market for a smart display, Amazon has discounted some of its other devices as well. You can currently pick up the company’s 4th-generation Echo speaker for $80, instead of $100 as it’s usually priced. The second-generation Echo Buds are also on sale. They’re currently $80, down from $120. Neither of those price tags represents an all-time low for their respective device, but they’re decent deals all the same. We’ll also note here Amazon has discounted the Kindle Paperwhite and Fire TV Cube in related sales.

