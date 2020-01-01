Latest in Gear

Image credit: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon reportedly preps June 22nd sale to counter the pandemic slump

It would last for at least a week.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
8m ago
An Amazon associate processes a package for delivery at the newest Amazon Robotics fulfillment center during its first public tour on April 12, 2019 in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, Florida. The over 855,000 square foot facility opened on August 26, 2018 and employs more than 1500 full-time associates who pick, pack, and ship customer orders with the assistance of hundreds of robots which can lift as much as 750 pounds and drive 5 feet per second. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Amazon might push back Prime Day this year, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to go without other sales in the meantime. CNBC claims to have seen a document outlining plans for a “summer sale,” tentatively named “Biggest Sale in the Sky,” that would be used to “jump-start” sales for sellers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fashion-oriented campaign would supposedly start June 22nd and last for seven to 10 days, with discounts of “at least” 30 percent for merchandise in the sale.

We’ve asked Amazon for comment.

If the report is accurate, this wouldn’t be an all-encompassing sale that covers every category. However, it would be a direct response to the hardships sellers have gone through since the pandemic. In the US, Amazon has prioritized essential products like food, personal care and certain technology during the viral outbreak. While crucial, that has also left Amazon’s sellers frustrated as shipments extensive delays, to the point where it might take weeks to receive a product. Now that things are settling down, sellers are eager to make up for lost business — sals like this could theoretically reignite demand.

In this article: Amazon, internet, shopping, e-commerce, sale, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
