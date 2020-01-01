Amazon reportedly preps June 22nd sale to counter the pandemic slump

Amazon might push back Prime Day this year, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to go without other sales in the meantime. CNBC claims to have seen a document outlining plans for a “summer sale,” tentatively named “Biggest Sale in the Sky,” that would be used to “jump-start” sales for sellers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fashion-oriented campaign would supposedly start June 22nd and last for seven to 10 days, with discounts of “at least” 30 percent for merchandise in the sale.
We’ve asked Amazon for comment.