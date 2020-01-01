Amazon reportedly preps June 22nd sale to counter the pandemic slump

If the report is accurate, this wouldn’t be an all-encompassing sale that covers every category. However, it would be a direct response to the hardships sellers have gone through since the pandemic. In the US, Amazon has prioritized essential products like food, personal care and certain technology during the viral outbreak. While crucial, that has also left Amazon’s sellers frustrated as shipments extensive delays, to the point where it might take weeks to receive a product. Now that things are settling down, sellers are eager to make up for lost business — sals like this could theoretically reignite demand.