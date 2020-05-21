Amazon reportedly delays Prime Day until September

Amazon committed to spending $4 billion on, among other things, “getting products to customers and keeping employees safe.” But apparently it still needs more time to prepare for a major event like Prime Day.

Last month, Reuters reported that Amazon might delay Prime Day until at least August. At the time, the company expected the delay could cost it $100 million and force it to discount an additional five million devices. The delay could also impact third-party sellers.

Amazon declined to comment.