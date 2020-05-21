Amazon reportedly delays Prime Day until September

This year, Amazon’s Prime Day won’t happen until September, The Wall Street Journal reports. The annual shopping event usually takes place in the summer, but due to the recent surge in demand and strain on Amazon’s warehouses caused by COVID-19, the company will postpone the event.
In March, Amazon said it was facing an unprecedented demand and would hire an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the US. It temporarily restricted items third-party vendors could send to its warehouses in an attempt to prioritize cleaning and medical supplies. Meanwhile, it faced backlash over an alleged lack of employee protections and criticism for delivery delays and supply shortages.