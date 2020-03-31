Amazon plans virtual grocery waiting lists to cope with surging demand

Amazon and Whole Foods have been straining to keep up with grocery demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s leading to new measures to reduce some of the frustration for shoppers. Amazon is introducing virtual waiting lines that will give you a “secure time to shop” and give you a delivery window on a “first come, first served basis.” The move should save you from having to compete for time slots quite so often, even if it does mean getting a less-than-ideal slot. The change should arrive in the “coming weeks.”

The internet retailer stressed that it was still trying to improve availability. It had already increased capacity by 60 percent to respond to the pandemic, and was adding more “as swiftly as possible.”