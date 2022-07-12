Amazon's Echo Dot is on sale for only $20 for Prime Day

While Prime Day deals have discounted most of Amazon's gadgets, one of the most affordable you can get is the Echo Dot. The company has knocked 60 percent off the small smart speaker, bringing it down to a new record low of $20. The Echo Dot with Clock is also cheaper than ever right now at only $33, while the full-sized Echo speaker has dropped to $60.

We've recommended the Echo Dot in many gift guides because it combines Alexa chops with decent audio quality in an attractive, compact package. The fabric-covered orb is small enough to fit on a nightstand easily and we like that you can control it via Alexa commands or the few touch options on the device itself. In addition to supporting numerous music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and others, the Dot works as a Bluetooth speaker, too, if you prefer to connect to it that way. Its 1.6-inch front-firing speaker sounds pretty good considering the device's overall size, and it pumps out sound with decent bass and clarity.

The Dot can also work as an alarm clock, and you can snooze your alarm with just a tap to the top of the device. If you spring for the Clock version, you'll be able to glance at the device's LED display to see the time. And if you ask Alexa to tell you about the weather, the display will briefly show you the current temperature.

The Echo Dot is best for those that don't have a ton of space to work with but want a capable Alexa gadget in their homes. But if you have a bit more space and are willing to spend more, the regular Echo speaker is a good upgrade. We gave it a score of 89 when it first came out thanks to its solid Alexa capabilities, great sound quality and the ability to pair two of them together for stereo audio. We also appreciate that the larger Echo has a similar orb-like design, plus light indicators on the bottom to show things like volume adjustments.

