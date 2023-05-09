Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops back to $35 You can also get the Fire TV Stick Lite for $10 off.

When it comes to streaming devices, there’s almost too much choice out there. However, if you’re looking for an affordable but capable option, it’s hard to go wrong with Amazon’s Fire TV offerings, especially when those devices are on sale like they are right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is a great option for those who want to watch movies, TV shows and sports in 4K. $35 at Amazon

The highlight of the promotion is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max . Thanks to a $20 discount, you can get the device for $35. The 4K Max is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, thanks to a faster processor the company claims is 40 percent more powerful than the one found in the Fire TV Stick 4K. The additional processing power translates to faster app start times and more fluid menu navigation. The Fire TV Sitck 4K Max also comes with WiFi 6 connectivity, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Doly Atmos audio.

If you want to add Amazon’s Fire TV interface to an older Full HD TV, consider the Fire TV Stick Lite. It’s down to $20 following a $10 discount. The Fire TV Stick Lite is on Engadget’s list of the best streaming devices you can buy . It might not offer 4K output, but it does come, like its more expensive siblings, with an Alexa Voice Remote out of the box. It also supports HDR output, so you won't miss out on HDR content just because you're buying a more affordable streaming stick.

On the other end of the scale is the latest Fire TV Cube. It’s currently priced at $125, down from $140. Thanks to the inclusion of a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful streaming device Amazon offers. It’s a great option if you own a WiFi 6E-capable router and want to control some of your other entertainment devices with Alexa.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.