AMC Theaters now lets you buy digital gift cards with Dogecoin

AMC is leaning into its relatively newfound status as a meme stonk by letting people buy gift cards with Dogecoin . The theater chain already had plans to accept bitcoin , Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash payments later this year.

CEO Adam Aron said that while AMC is working on enabling crypto payments for movie tickets, you can use a BitPay Wallet to buy up to $200 worth of gift cards per day with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. Aron noted customers can pay with digital cash on the AMC website and mobile app, as well as in theatres.

Huge news Dogecoin fans! As we work to accept online crypto payments, now you can buy @AMCTheatres digital gift cards (up to $200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency using a BitPay Wallet. Accepted on our web site, mobile app, and in theatres. https://t.co/hPubbeq4YG pic.twitter.com/dra7e23tc8 — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 5, 2021

In a Twitter poll last month , Aron asked if the company should accept Dogecoin. Just over two thirds of the 140,000 voters opted for the “yes, for sure do it” option.