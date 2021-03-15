Elon Musk changes job title to “Technoking of Tesla”

Elon Musk has added another job title to his portfolio. As if being CEO of multiple companies wasn’t enough, he’s now “Technoking of Tesla” for some reason. Meanwhile, the company’s CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, has a new position that’s right out of Game of Thrones : Master of Coin.

Tesla announced the changes in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, as spotted by The Verge. They’ll still be CEO and CFO of Tesla, albeit with nonsense job titles.