Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amped Studio

Amped Studio offers 'experimental' VST plugin support for its online DAW

Use effects and synth plugins directly in your browser.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
58m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amped Studio online DAW supports VST plugins
Amped Studio

Online digital audio workstation (DAW) music production apps are popular because, unlike local apps, they can run on machines that aren’t necessarily super-powerful. However, a downside is that you can’t use powerful VST plugins that do functions like noise reduction, auto-tune or sampled instruments.

Amped Studio has announced that it has solved that problem, albeit in a limited way, with a new experimental update called VST/Remote. It allows you to run 64-bit VST2 plugins (effects or synths) on macOs or Windows 10 systems. There are some serious limitations, however. It supports no other formats or operating systems, only one plugin can be active in a project at a time and VST parameter automation won’t work.

The company already offers web-based WAM (Web Audio Module) plugins but wants to give users more choice. “Although our main focus is to continue to develop and support WAMs, providing our users with the option of adding their favourite VSTs to Amped Studio is a great option,” Amped Studio’s Bil Bryant told MusicRadar. If you’re interested, you can grab the new beta release with VST/Remote here.

In this article: Amped Studio, online DAW, digital audio workstation, VST, plugins, experimental beta, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

100 million people watch YouTube on TVs each month

100 million people watch YouTube on TVs each month

View
'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

'NBA 2K21' comes with a next-gen upgrade... if you spend $100

View
PlayStation is the latest to join the Facebook ad boycott

PlayStation is the latest to join the Facebook ad boycott

View
Will gallium nitride electronics change the world?

Will gallium nitride electronics change the world?

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr