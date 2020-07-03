Amped Studio offers 'experimental' VST plugin support for its online DAW

Online digital audio workstation (DAW) music production apps are popular because, unlike local apps, they can run on machines that aren’t necessarily super-powerful. However, a downside is that you can’t use powerful VST plugins that do functions like noise reduction, auto-tune or sampled instruments.

Amped Studio has announced that it has solved that problem, albeit in a limited way, with a new experimental update called VST/Remote. It allows you to run 64-bit VST2 plugins (effects or synths) on macOs or Windows 10 systems. There are some serious limitations, however. It supports no other formats or operating systems, only one plugin can be active in a project at a time and VST parameter automation won’t work.