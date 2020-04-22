Soundation's collaborative DAW is like Google Docs for music

Musicians producing music at home have a decent pick of digital audio workstations (DAW), and no doubt in recent times this software has taken on an even more important role, as millions of people are staying at home because of the coronavirus situation. Now, one platform, Soundation, has added a new feature designed to make at-home music creation even more seamless: real-time online collaboration.

Called Collab Live, the tool lets creators produce music with collaborators in real-time on the same project, wherever they are in the world. There’s no limit to the number of participants that can be involved on a single project, and you’ll be able to see co-creators’ cursors, and every action they make within the DAW. It also removes the tedious requirement of manual syncing — every single change is auto-saved and synced in real-time. It’s basically Google Docs for music.