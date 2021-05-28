Anker charging accessories are discounted today only in an Amazon sale

Need a charger to make up for the one you didn't get in the box, or a wireless stand to eliminate cables from your life? It's a good time to buy. Anker charging accessories have received hefty discounts as part of a one-day Amazon sale. You'll see the biggest bargains if you're eager to cut the cords. The PowerWave 4-in-1 Stand has dropped to just $75 (down from $100) if you're heavily invested in Apple devices, while the single-device PowerWave II Stand is on sale for $26 (from $35 if you only need to charge a phone.
Buy PowerWave 4-in-1 Stand on Amazon - $75
Buy PowerWave II Stand on Amazon - $26
You'll also find deals if you're happy to plug in. The gallium nitride-based 30W PowerPort Atom charger is on sale for $21 (from $30) if you don't mind passing on Anker's new Nano II models. And if you still need spare Lightning to USB-A cables, a PowerLine+ II three-pack is available for just over $26 instead of the usual $34.
Buy PowerPort Atom on Amazon - $21
Buy PowerLine+ II on Amazon - $26
Anker has built up a reputation for solid mobile accessories, and for good reason: it often fills the gaps left by your phone maker and some accessory rivals. The wireless chargers are notable not just for quick top-ups, but for including fast power adapters — you won't have to hunt for extras. The PowerPort Atom gives your phone the small-but-speedy wired charging it should have had all along, and the PowerLine+ II cables are some of our favorite third-party Lightning alternatives.
