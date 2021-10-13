Anker's audio glasses pair swappable frames with 'surround' sound for $200

Anker is jumping into the increasingly crowded world of audio eyewear. The company's Soundcore brand has introduced Soundcore Frames glasses that promise stealthy music playback and calls. The hook, in this case, is style — Soundcore is offering your pick of ten reasonably fashionable frames you can swap in and out depending on your mood or lens needs, including prescription, polarized and blue light filtering lenses.

You'll also get "surround" sound with speakers in front of and behind the ears, noise reduction (including an anti-leak private listening mode) and a mix of touch and voice-based controls. You won't use these all day with 5.5 hours of music listening, although a 10-minute charge is enough to provide another 1.5 hours. They're IPX4 water-resistant, so you at least won't have to worry about a the rain.

The Soundcore Frames will be available in November for $200. Extra frames will cost another $50 each. That's not a spectacular price for audio glasses, but the style is sharp enough that you might not mind the outlay — especially if you aren't looking for smart glasses.

