JLab Audio's open-ear speakers clip onto glasses you already have

In recent years, Bose and Amazon have both released eyewear products with built-in speakers. JLab Audio is taking a slightly different approach. With JBuds Frames, you can attach a pair of two true wireless open-ear speakers to the temples of any eyewear, so you could swap them between your regular glasses and sunglasses. JLab is including several silicone sleeves to support a variety of eyewear temple sizes.

The speakers, which each weigh 11.7 grams, have 16.2mm drivers and an IPX4 waterproof rating. JLab claims they can run for up to eight hours on a single charge, though you have the option to use just one speaker at a time to conserve battery life.