JLab Audio's open-ear speakers clip onto glasses you already have

JBuds Frames cost $50 and should be available in the spring.
In recent years, Bose and Amazon have both released eyewear products with built-in speakers. JLab Audio is taking a slightly different approach. With JBuds Frames, you can attach a pair of two true wireless open-ear speakers to the temples of any eyewear, so you could swap them between your regular glasses and sunglasses. JLab is including several silicone sleeves to support a variety of eyewear temple sizes.

The speakers, which each weigh 11.7 grams, have 16.2mm drivers and an IPX4 waterproof rating. JLab claims they can run for up to eight hours on a single charge, though you have the option to use just one speaker at a time to conserve battery life. 

JBuds Frames include buttons that allow you to change the volume, switch between Signature and Bass boost EQ settings and accept or decline calls. While we can't speak to the audio quality of JBuds Frames without having tried them, JLab's earbuds are generally decent value for money.

The speakers should be available in early spring. JLab plans to sell JBuds Frames for $50, which is significantly less than Bose Frames and Amazon Echo Frames. 

