Anova's Precision Cooker Pro is $200 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are more ways to experiment in the kitchen now than ever before, and one of our favorites is sous vide cooking. But it's a method that requires the right equipment and it can be expensive to get everything you need before your first attempt. However, Amazon has the Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide machine on sale for $199 right now — that's $200 off its normal price and a return to an all-time low. This is a limited-time discount, so it's unclear how long it will last. You'll also need a vessel big enough for under-vacuum cooking, and Anova's 12L Precision Cooker container has also been discounted — it's $50 right now, or $10 off.

Buy Precision Cooker Pro at Amazon - $199 Buy 12L Precision Cooker container at Amazon - $50

Using a sous vide involves placing food in a sealable bag in heated water. The Precision Cooker Pro and machines like it keep the water at exact temperatures and constantly circulate it, and this should help prevent over- or undercooked food. Anova's device attaches to your cooking vessel (such as the 12L container or another large pot you may already have) and you can then customize the cook settings using the on-device controls or via WiFi from the Anova companion app.

The Precision Cooker Pro is the most advanced sous vide in Anova's lineup. It uses 1,200-watts of power to heat up to 20 gallons of water, and it will run for up to 10,000 hours straight before shutting down. While that might seem like too much power for a home chef, it's a great option for people who cook every day and those who like to entertain. Also, this sale brings the Precision Cooker Pro down to almost the same price as the standard Precision Cooker, which is currently $191. Given the choice between the two with this discount, the more powerful version is the way to go. If you're still unsure about how much you'll use a sous vide in your kitchen, you could opt for the Precision Cooker Nano, Anova's 750-watt machine, which comes in at $126 right now (although we have seen it for $99 in the past).

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.