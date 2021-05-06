The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage is $150 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The latest iPad Pro is your best bet if you want to eschew traditional laptops and go for a more versatile Apple machine. Currently, both Amazon and B&H Photo have a great deal on the 512GB WiFi model — it's down to $1,249, which is $150 off and a new all-time-low price. If you plan on using this iPad as a laptop replacement, you won't regret springing for a model like this with a bit of extra storage.

We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro a score of 87 thanks in part to its stellar performance. The latest tablets run on Apple's M1 chipset, so they perform similarly to the company's MacBook Air M1. They handle taxing tasks like 4K video editing smoothly, and they won't break a sweat when handling multiple browser tabs, mobile games and other actions. Battery life is good too — you should get at least 10 hours before needing to recharge. On top of that, the latest iPad Pros have support for 5G, and they include a USB-C port for charging and connecting peripherals, plus the new Center Stage camera that keeps you in frame on video calls.

Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pros look much the same as they have for the past couple of years. However, the 12.9-inch version has the added bonus of a Liquid Retina XDR display. You'll notice its full benefits when watching videos — the full screen can hit up to 1,000 nits of brightness, while some HDR elements like flashy visual effects will shoot up to 1,600 nits. Combine that with the screen's 120Hz refresh rate and you have a stunning panel that's excellent to use on a daily basis, and even better when watching TV shows and movies.

We still consider the MacBook Air M1 to be the best Apple laptop for most people, but you can get a similar laptop experience with a bit more versatility by opting for an iPad Pro. Paired with the right accessories — like the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil — a 512GB iPad Pro would make a solid laptop replacement for those that value portability above all else. And thanks to the M1 chipset, you won't sacrifice power to get a better grab-and-go machine.

