Image credit: Apple

Apple will reportedly add 5G support for iPhone 12 in dual SIM mode

An internal document previously revealed that the model can only connect to 4G in Dual SIM mode.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
iPhone 12
Apple

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will not be able to access 5G networks if you’re in dual SIM mode, according internal document that was posted on Reddit a few days ago. MacRumors says it was able to confirm the document’s authenticity — it’s apparently for Apple employee training — and that it obtained another internal Verizon slide containing good news. Apple reportedly plans to roll out a software update that will enable 5G even in dual SIM mode later this year.

The tech giant’s newest iPhone models can support a physical SIM and an eSIM at the same time, giving you the ability to have access to two networks at once. However, the iPhone 12 will only be able to connect to 4G LTE at launch if you’re using two lines. The original training document reads:

“Does 5G work with Dual SIM?

When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn't supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5G supported carrier and service plan, they'll have 5G access.”

The Verizon slide MacRumors obtained also says you’ll have to remove your physical SIM to access its 5G network with an eSIM. If Apple truly is rolling out an update to change that within this year, then you probably won’t have to remove SIM cards or make do with a 4G connection for longer than a month or so. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will start shipping on October 23rd, while the iPhone mini and the iPhone Max will be available starting on November 13th.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: iPhone 12, 5G, eSIM, Verizon, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
