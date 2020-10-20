Apple will reportedly add 5G support for iPhone 12 in dual SIM mode

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will not be able to access 5G networks if you’re in dual SIM mode, according internal document that was posted on Reddit a few days ago. MacRumors says it was able to confirm the document’s authenticity — it’s apparently for Apple employee training — and that it obtained another internal Verizon slide containing good news. Apple reportedly plans to roll out a software update that will enable 5G even in dual SIM mode later this year.

The tech giant’s newest iPhone models can support a physical SIM and an eSIM at the same time, giving you the ability to have access to two networks at once. However, the iPhone 12 will only be able to connect to 4G LTE at launch if you’re using two lines. The original training document reads: