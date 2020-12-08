Apple unveils AirPods Max, its first over-ear noise-cancelling headphones

Transparency mode does exactly what you’d expect: it allows you to enjoy music or other audio while keeping tabs on your surroundings. What’s more, you can switch between ANC and transparency modes with the press of a button. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max use head tracking to place sounds virtually around you for the spatial audio. Apple says this “immersive, theater-like experience” is available for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos. With a combination of the gyroscope and accelerometer inside the AirPods Max and an iPhone or iPad, spatial audio tracks movement of both before comparing motion data and then remapping the sound. Apple also allows you to share audio streams with another set of AirPods with a single tap. All you have to do is bring the AirPods Max close by and you can listen to the same thing from a connected iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV 4K.

AirPods Max also have automatic head detection, thanks to optical and position sensors. This means they’ll automatically pause when you lift just one ear cup. And as you might expect, Apple is promising “crisp and clear” voice calls and Siri commands via beam-forming microphones that focus on your voice rather than ambient noise. Of course, mileage varies greatly on headphones in that regard, so we’ll have to put this to the test to see if it holds true. The AirPods Max also has automatic device switching, so you can take a call on iPhone while you’re listening to music on your iPad or Mac.

Apple is promising up to 20 hours of battery life on a charge with the AirPods Max. And that’s with ANC and spatial audio turned on. The headphones also come with a Smart Case that activates “an ultralow power state” to “preserve battery” when you’re not using them.

AirPods Max are available for pre-order today for $549 from Apple.com and the Apple Store app. The headphones will ship December 15th. The company also offers a $35 Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable, if you need to use the AirPods Max as a set of wired headphones.