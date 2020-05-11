Apple's rumored over-ear headphones may let you wear them 'backwards'

Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones may lean on more than just their looks or common AirPod features to reel you in. Tipsters talking to 9to5Mac claim the headphones (purportedly called AirPods Studio) will have sensor and software features you haven’t seen in any Apple audio product to date. Reportedly, the sensors will not only play or pause music depending on whether or not they’re on your head, but switch the audio channels depending on orientation — there would be no ‘wrong’ way to wear them.

The headphones might also see Apple break with its longstanding reluctance to allow custom audio profiles. The sources said that you’ll finally have custom EQ settings if you pair with an Apple device, including “low, medium and high” frequency tweaks. You could crank the bass if you listen to dance music and rap, or ramp up the treble if you prefer classical.