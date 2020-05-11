Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

Apple's rumored over-ear headphones may let you wear them 'backwards'

You might finally get custom EQ, too.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago
Beats Solo Pro review
Billy Steele/Engadget

Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones may lean on more than just their looks or common AirPod features to reel you in. Tipsters talking to 9to5Mac claim the headphones (purportedly called AirPods Studio) will have sensor and software features you haven’t seen in any Apple audio product to date. Reportedly, the sensors will not only play or pause music depending on whether or not they’re on your head, but switch the audio channels depending on orientation — there would be no ‘wrong’ way to wear them.

The headphones might also see Apple break with its longstanding reluctance to allow custom audio profiles. The sources said that you’ll finally have custom EQ settings if you pair with an Apple device, including “low, medium and high” frequency tweaks. You could crank the bass if you listen to dance music and rap, or ramp up the treble if you prefer classical.

It’s still not certain when the headphones would ship, assuming the rumors are accurate. There were references to them in leaked iOS 14 code, but that doesn’t mean Apple is timing a release around then. It’s safe to say they won’t be cheap with the abundance of sensors and ‘pro’ audio settings.

In this article: Apple, AirPods Studio, headphones, audio, AV, news, gear
