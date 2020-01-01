Apple's rumored over-ear headphones may offer switchable magnetic parts

Rumors that Apple is developing its own over-ear wireless headphones have been circulating since as far back as 2018 — now fresh reports have added more fuel to the fire. As reported by Bloomberg, people “familiar with the matter” say that the tech giant is working on over-ear wireless headphones with swappable parts.

While no images of the headphones have been revealed, Bloomberg says its sources describe the prototypes as having a “retro look with oval-shaped ear cups” and a headband “connected by thin metal arms.” The ear pads and head band attach to the frame magnetically, so users will be able to swap out these elements for a customizable design. This potentially opens up the design to different applications, too. Ear pads designed for the gym might be different to those worn at home, for example.