Apple's second-gen AirPods are on sale for $100

Now might be the right time to snap up a pair of Apple's second-gen AirPods if you've been waiting for a good deal. The earphones are on sale on Amazon, where they have dropped from $159 to $100 for Memorial Day. That's 37 percent below the regular price and one of the best deals we've seen for this model. The current price is about $10 more than the record low, however.

We gave the second-gen AirPods a score of 84 in our review after finding that the fit won't be suitable for all ears, while sound quality is similar to the first model. There's no active noise cancellation either. However, the earbuds do have a lot going for them. They'll be especially useful for folks who are deep into the Apple ecosystem, as the H1 chip allows them to swiftly pair the earphones with an iPhone, iPad or Mac and switch between devices in a snap. You'll be able to listen for around five hours before needing to recharge, while the charging case provides approximately 24 hours of listening time overall.

Meanwhile, the most recent third-gen AirPods are also on sale. They're currently $150 , which is $29 off the standard price. We felt that Apple had improved nearly every aspect this time around and gave this model a score of 88 . While there's still no ANC, the third-gen AirPods have significantly better sound quality, a more comfortable fit and a longer battery life (around seven hours in our testing).

