Apple throws in free AirPods when you buy a Mac for college

The deal applies to the purchase of a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, iPad Pro or iPad Air. You can upgrade to AirPods with a wireless charging case for an additional $40, or if you’d rather have the AirPods Pro, those are available for an extra $90. Apple’s back to school promotions change every year, and this year’s offer is a great deal for anyone who’s wanted AirPods and who needs a new Mac or iPad for the upcoming semester.

We gave the AirPods a score of 80 when we reviewed them a few years ago. They’re easy to set up, Siri and calling work well and they have a solid battery life. They could come in especially handy if you’re participating in video calls, conferences and classes. We did score the AirPods Pro slightly higher (87) for improved audio, a comfortable fit, refined design and an IPX4 rating that means they’re water resistant, so it may be worth spending an extra $90 to upgrade.

Some of Apple’s other back-to-school discounts include education pricing on accessories like the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. Plus, you’ll get one year of Apple TV+ for free and three free months of Apple Music when you purchase an Apple device.

