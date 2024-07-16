Apple AirPods Pro drop to $169 for Amazon Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is coming in hot with the deals, and no brand is safe. Case in point? Apple’s high-end AirPods Pro earbuds have dropped to $169. This is a record-low price for the famously expensive buds.

This Prime Day deal is for the second-gen version, which are the ones that made our list of the best wireless earbuds. We love so many things about them, from the incredible sound quality to the active noise cancellation. The best feature is likely Apple’s transparency mode, which we said was “more natural sounding than any other earbuds by a mile.”

The battery life is average, six hours on their own and 30 hours with the charging case, and the option for multipoint connections is highly useful. These are specifically designed to excel with other products in the Apple ecosystem, so they are the best earbuds to use with an iPhone, an iPad, a Mac or even a pricey Vision Pro headset.

The touch gestures take a bit of practice to get the hang of things, but the learning curve isn’t so bad. The primary downside of these earbuds is the exorbitant price, which has been alleviated by this deal. Thanks Prime Day!

If you want to save even more money, the regular AirPods are on sale for a record-low of $120. This is the third-generation model. On the other hand, if money is absolutely no object, the ultra-premium AirPods Max headphones are on sale for $395. This is also a record-low, as they typically cost a whopping $550.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $120 $169 Save $49 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max $395 $549 Save $154 See at Amazon

