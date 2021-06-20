AirPods Pro are on sale for $190 ahead of Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You don't have to wait until Prime Day to get a solid discount on AirPods Pro. Amazon is selling Apple's true wireless earbuds for $190, a healthy $60 below the official price. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen outside of Black Friday, and the best price we've seen in months — they're worth grabbing if you want a taste of spatial audio in Apple Music.

There's a chance you know the AirPods Pro story by now. They're Apple's best-sounding earbuds, and they offer strong active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit and workout-friendly water resistance. If you can get past their Apple-centric support (though you can use them with Android) and don't mind the fiddly on-bud audio controls, they're an easy choice.

However, they've gained a lot of value in recent months. Spatial audio in movies, and now Apple Music, gives you a level of immersion that's still rare in wireless earbuds. You'll have to be content with a selection of optimized content, and you can forget about Apple Lossless, but it may give you a reason to pick the AirPods Pro ahead of other rivals. Just remember there are alternatives you might prefer if you don't mind their fit, such as Sony's new WF-1000XM4.

