Amazon discounts the AirPods and their wireless charging case to $150

AirPods are popular for a lot of reasons, but arguably the biggest is how conveniently they work with Apple products. The H1 chipset in these earbuds help them quickly identify iPhones and iPads nearby and pair with your device instantly when you first set them up. They also seamlessly switch between Apple products if you move from listening to music on your iPhone to watching a video on your iPad.

We gave these AirPods a score of 84 in part for their improved wireless capabilities, but also for their solid battery life that lets them last up to five hours on a single charge. The wireless charging case only adds to the convenience — if you already have a charging pad, simply set the AirPods in their case on it and wait for them to charge up. While not the fastest way to refuel AirPods (wired charging remains the faster option), it removes the necessity of messing around with cables.

Amazon’s deal is a great one, but there’s also a better one if you’re willing to travel. Micro Center has the same AirPods with wireless charging case for $140, but that price is only available if you choose in-store pickup. That’s a great deal if you have a Micro Center near you, but Amazon remains the best option if you want to save on AirPods without leaving your home.