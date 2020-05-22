Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case drop to $150 on Amazon

Buy AirPods on Amazon - $130

As has been true ever since launch, the AirPods’ chief allure is convenience. They’re easy to set up on an iOS device, switch seamlessly between multiple Apple devices and have conveniences like always-available “Hey Siri” and automatic pausing when you remove a bud. The wireless case makes it that much easier to top up at the end of a long day.

The same caveats still apply. While you technically can use AirPods with Android and Windows devices, they clearly work best within Apple’s ecosystem. The buds’ five-hour claimed battery life is strictly acceptable (you’ll be thankful for that battery case). And if the EarPods that came with your iPhone don’t fit you well, the AirPods won’t either. You’ll want to look at alternatives like the AirPods Pro if you want something better-suited to workouts. Still, there are some reasons why AirPods are popular — they take many of the hassles out of Bluetooth earbuds.

