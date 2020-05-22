Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case drop to $150 on Amazon

The all-wireless earbuds are slightly more affordable.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case
Engadget

Now’s a prime opportunity to get some AirPods if you’d like them for your walks or just to improve your video calls. Amazon is selling AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150. That’s $50 off the official price, and $20 lower than the usual discounts. You can also score the standard AirPods for $130 if you’re content to charge with a cable.

Buy AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon - $150

Buy AirPods on Amazon - $130

As has been true ever since launch, the AirPods’ chief allure is convenience. They’re easy to set up on an iOS device, switch seamlessly between multiple Apple devices and have conveniences like always-available “Hey Siri” and automatic pausing when you remove a bud. The wireless case makes it that much easier to top up at the end of a long day.

The same caveats still apply. While you technically can use AirPods with Android and Windows devices, they clearly work best within Apple’s ecosystem. The buds’ five-hour claimed battery life is strictly acceptable (you’ll be thankful for that battery case). And if the EarPods that came with your iPhone don’t fit you well, the AirPods won’t either. You’ll want to look at alternatives like the AirPods Pro if you want something better-suited to workouts. Still, there are some reasons why AirPods are popular — they take many of the hassles out of Bluetooth earbuds.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Apple, AirPods, earbuds, audio, av, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

View
Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

View
Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

View
The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr