Apple AirTags are nearly 20 percent off for Prime Day

We could all use a little help keeping track of our stuff, and Bluetooth trackers can do just that. Apple's AirTags are some of the most popular available and you can pick them up for less right now thanks to Prime Day deals. A four-pack of AirTags is 19 percent off and down to $80, bringing the price per tag down to just $20 each. If you only need one, you can get a single AirTag for $25.

These are our top pick for the best Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users, thanks to their seamless connection with the iOS device and their integration with Apple's Find My network. It takes mere seconds to pair and AirTag to your iPhone, assign it to your stuff and start monitoring its location via the Find My app.

We found AirTags to be quite accurate when locating lost things out in the while, and those with newer iPhones can take advantage of their ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless compatibility. When you're close enough to your lost stuff, your iPhone can show you on-screen directions to lead you right to it.

AirTags also have solid separation alerts, which will notify you if you, say, leave a coffee shop without your bag or leave your jacket behind at a restaurant. In our testing, we got roughly 1,200 feet away before getting most separation alerts, which isn't too far and should mean you cna easily (and quickly) return to grab your things before anything nefarious happens to them.

The main thing to know about AirTags, aside from their iOS exclusivity, is the fact that you don't have a built in keyring hole. That means you'll need an AirTag holder or case if you plan on attaching the small disk to your keys. If you want to use it to monitor a wallet or a backpack, you could more easily get away with just slipping it into an interior pocket. Also, AirTags run on coin-cell batteries; you shouldn't have to replace it for a couple of years, though, and battery replacement is quite simple.

