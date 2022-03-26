Apple reportedly hasn’t complied with a Dutch order to open app payment options

Back in January, the Netherlands ordered Apple to allow locally available dating apps to use third-party systems to collect payments. The company had until January 15th to comply with the ruling or face fines. According to Reuters , the company has yet to adhere to the order in a way that satisfies the country’s Authority for Consumers and Markets regulator.

Last week, Apple reportedly submitted a new proposal that the ACM rejected. No details about the offer, including information on how it differed from the company’s current approach, were shared by Reuters. When Apple announced it would comply with the ACM’s order in January, it said it would take a 27 percent commission from third-party transactions. To date, the regulator has fined Apple to the tune of €45 million (approximately $49 million). According to Reuters, the ACM will fine Apple again next week. At that point, the company could face even higher monetary penalties.