Apple event 2023: Live updates on iPhone 15 Pro, new Apple Watches and USB-C everything
Join us for the latest news from the Steve Jobs Theater!
Once again, we're at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, waiting for the company to unveil new hardware. But unlike WWDC earlier this year, there is much less hype over what we expect to see. Instead of a mixed reality headset that was a first for the company, this time we're most likely getting new iPhones and Apple Watches — things that Tim Cook and friends have spent so many years refining it's hard to imagine them looking drastically different.
Still, iPhones are the most popular phones around, and we might still be treated to surprise announcements. Stick around as we bring you all the news straight from Apple Park. The keynote begins at 1pm ET (or 10am PT), and we'll begin liveblogging about an hour before that, so come through with your favorite snacks and beverages!
News and product announcements from the Apple event
Apple Watch Series 9 can handle Siri requests without your iPhone
Apple is ditching leather to make its products more sustainable
Double Tap adds customizable gesture control to the new Apple Watch
watchOS 10 brings widgets to your Apple Watch on September 18
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has an extra-bright display and S9 chip
Apple's iPhone 15 has USB-C, a 48-megapixel camera and the dynamic island
iPhone 15 Pro has a titanium case, an action button and USB-C
Assassin's Creed Mirage, Death Stranding and Resident Evil Village are coming to iPhone 15 Pro
Apple discontinues the iPhone 13 mini, its last small phone worth owning
The iPhone 15 Pro can take 3D spatial videos for Vision Pro users
The Apple Watch Series 9 vs. the competition: Same design, more power
Apple iPhone 15 vs the competition: Goodbye Lightning, hello USB-C
While Cherlynn's checking out Apple's latest, we'll continue to update this feed with new stories. Starting with this one:
Apple unveils A17 Pro, a 3nm chip powering iPhone 15 Pro