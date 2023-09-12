Apple event 2023: Live updates on iPhone 15 Pro, new Apple Watches and USB-C everything

Once again, we're at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, waiting for the company to unveil new hardware. But unlike WWDC earlier this year, there is much less hype over what we expect to see. Instead of a mixed reality headset that was a first for the company, this time we're most likely getting new iPhones and Apple Watches — things that Tim Cook and friends have spent so many years refining it's hard to imagine them looking drastically different.

Still, iPhones are the most popular phones around, and we might still be treated to surprise announcements. Stick around as we bring you all the news straight from Apple Park. The keynote begins at 1pm ET (or 10am PT), and we'll begin liveblogging about an hour before that, so come through with your favorite snacks and beverages!

News and product announcements from the Apple event