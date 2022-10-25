Apple's Freeform whiteboard app is now available for developers

With the first betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 rolling out earlier today, Apple is letting developers try its Freeform app for the first time (via MacRumors ). Announced at WWDC this past June, Freeform is a whiteboard-style collaboration app with integrations across the company’s ecosystem.

The software provides a “flexible canvas” where multiple participants can add text, photos, sketches and PDFs, as well as other content, to a shared space. Like Google Docs and many other collaboration apps, Freeform allows groups to edit their work together in real time. You can invite someone to a Freeform session over FaceTime, with Messages tracking any changes in a corresponding group thread.

Given its inclusion in the latest iOS, iPadOS and macOS betas, Freeform is likely to officially arrive alongside those updates later this year. The new versions of those operating systems don’t have a release date yet.