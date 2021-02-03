Latest in Gear

Image credit: ablokhin via Getty Images

CNBC: Apple, Hyundai deal to build an autonomous Apple Car is 'close'

Rumors suggest a Hyundai/Kia-built 'Apple Car' could roll out of a Georgia plant by 2024.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
West Point, USA - April 21, 2018: Water tank, reservoir, tower in Georgia with logo, sign of Kia Motors Manufacturing plant, factory production
ablokhin via Getty Images

After weeks of rumors about a possible tie-up between Apple and Hyundai to build a car, CNBC is reporting that people close to the companies say a finalized deal is “close.” While they’re not going all-in to say the deal will definitely happen, the report indicates that a full-autonomous car could be built at the Kia plant in Georgia by 2024 or so.

A Korean paper recently reported the two may sign a deal on February 17th, with plans to build an electric car as soon as 2024. According to CNBC, the appeal of Hyundai is using an established automaker to provide an electric vehicle platform built in North America while Apple controls the hardware and software in the car, as developed by its “Project Titan” effort.

In this article: EV, Project Titan, autonomous, Self-driving car, kia, Apple, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
