Image credit: JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

Hyundai confirms discussions about building a car with Apple

The Korean automaker said Apple is in talks with a number of car companies.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks about CarPlay on stage during Apple's World Wide Developers Conference in San Jose, California on June 05, 2017.&nbsp; JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

Last month Reuters reported that Apple’s Project Titan self-driving electric car effort could produce a vehicle by 2024 or so, and now there are more rumors suggesting the company is serious about getting into the business. Earlier today a Bloomberg report focused on a number of people who’ve been hired on recently, citing sources who claimed work is at an early stage but who also thought it was about a half-decade away from launching.

Now CNBC quotes an unnamed spokesperson for Hyundai saying that “We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided.” That follows a Korea Economic Daily report that Apple proposed a deal to the company to develop a car as well as batteries.

