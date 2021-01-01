Hyundai confirms discussions about building a car with Apple

Last month Reuters reported that Apple’s Project Titan self-driving electric car effort could produce a vehicle by 2024 or so, and now there are more rumors suggesting the company is serious about getting into the business. Earlier today a Bloomberg report focused on a number of people who’ve been hired on recently, citing sources who claimed work is at an early stage but who also thought it was about a half-decade away from launching.

Now CNBC quotes an unnamed spokesperson for Hyundai saying that “We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided.” That follows a Korea Economic Daily report that Apple proposed a deal to the company to develop a car as well as batteries.