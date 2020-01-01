Apple will reportedly start building an EV with a 'breakthrough' battery in 2024

The car may also feature multiple LiDAR sensors for understanding the surrounding area. In addition to sourcing those components from outside suppliers, Apple could repurpose the LiDAR sensors it created for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro for the task.

According to Reuters, work on the car has progressed far enough since Apple laid off 200 employees from the Project Titan team that the company plans to “build a vehicle for consumers.” The company is likely to tap an outside partner to help with manufacturing. However, Reuters warns that pandemic-related delays could push back production into 2025 or later, and that there’s a chance Apple decides to reduce the scope of the project.

That is, rather than building its own car, it could work with traditional automakers to integrate whatever technology it develops into their vehicles, much like it already does with CarPlay. We wouldn’t hold Apple to a 2024 release date just yet — a conflicting report earlier in the week gave a much more aggressive timeline. Clearly, Apple is working on some kind of car technology, but the scope of the project continues to evolve.