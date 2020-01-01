Apple will reportedly start building an EV with a 'breakthrough' battery in 2024

We’ve been hearing bits of information about Apple’s secretive Project Titan self-driving car division for years now, but a new report from Reuters finally provides some more concrete details on the tech giant’s automotive plans. According to the report, Apple could start production on its own electric vehicle as early as 2024.
At the heart of the car is a battery that features a “breakthrough” monocell design. It would reportedly allow the company to add more active material to the power cell, thereby offering greater range. Apple is also exploring the possibility of using a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. While they’re not as dense as other types of batteries, LFP power cells are less prone to overheating and they don’t require cobalt. That latter point is important. More than 60 percent of the world’s cobalt supply comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the country’s mines have become notorious for using child labor. “It’s next level. Like the first time you saw the iPhone,” a Reuters source said of Apple’s battery technology.