Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review: Better, not just bigger

In use

The last and maybe most important thing the Pro Max shares with the rest of this year's new iPhones is Apple's new A14 Bionic chipset. This is the fourth time I'm testing a phone using the A14, and some of you might know the drill: Apple's new chipset packs a significantly faster CPU, GPU and Neural Engine compared to last year's A13, which itself was crazy fast. I should note that, like the smaller 12 Pro, the Pro Max also has 6GB of RAM, up from just 4GB in this year's non-Pro models. There’s not a huge performance difference compared to the regular iPhone 12, but the extra RAM gives the 12 Max headroom as iOS and apps grow more complex.

And that’s the point. Very little you do is going to throw this thing for a loop: gaming, multitasking, whatever. You're covered. As I said in our iPhone 12 review video, the level of performance you get here is overkill by 2020 standards, and it's saying something that Apple is reportedly using a souped-up version of this chipset for its first Apple Silicon Macs. It’s easy to take this phone's performance for granted now — what new iPhone doesn't run insanely fast in the beginning? — but you'll really appreciate it a few years down the road.

The Pro Max also plays nice with just about all US 5G networks, which I'm not going to dwell on here. High-end 5G phones aren’t terribly new, and how good your experience is will depend on who your carrier is and where you use it. I've tested the Pro Max on T-Mobile and Verizon's nationwide 5G networks, and with few exceptions, the performance wasn't dramatically different than what I noticed on non-5G phones.

There are, of course, a few exceptions: T-Mobile's mid-band 5G in Manhattan was noticeably faster than when I popped the same SIM into an LTE iPhone, and if you live in a city where Verizon has rolled out its mmWave 5G, you'll occasionally find pockets of extremely fast connectivity. For now, you might not see much improvement, but expect that to change over time as these networks mature and grow in reach. (Reminder: Verizon owns Engadget, but has no control over what we publish.)

Meanwhile, battery life is pretty great. In fairness, I've also been living with the iPhone 12 mini for a week, so anything better than that feels like an improvement. Overall, I've been able to use the Pro Max for full workdays and still have quite a bit left in the tank the following morning. Full disclosure: Rather than setting this phone up as new, I restored it from a backup the way many iPhone users do. Apple has said previously that background processes related to device restoration can continue for up to a few days after the fact, so it's possible that battery life could improve a bit in time. Anyway, I wouldn't sweat it: Even with a restore, the Pro Max will still get you through a long day with a little extra left over for the next one.