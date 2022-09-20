Apple will fix iOS 16's annoying copy and paste prompts

Your iPhone isn't supposed to nag you quite so often.
September 20, 2022 9:15 AM
iOS 16 home screen on Apple iPhone 14
Apple has another bug to quash in iOS 16. Senior manager Ron Huang told a MacRumors reader that the company will fix the frequent permissions prompts when you try to copy and paste content between apps. This is "absolutely not expected behavior," Huang said. While Apple didn't spot the problem internally, the manager acknowledged that others were dealing with the problem.

Huang didn't provide a timeline for a patch. Apple is already testing iOS 16.1 betas that could include a fix, but hasn't said when it expects to deliver the release.

The flaw is the latest in a handful of problems affecting iOS 16 since its debut earlier this month. iPhone 14 Pro owners have complained of camera rattling with some third-party apps, as well as unresponsiveness when transferring data from another iPhone. Apple even had to issue a day-one patch for iPhone 14 models that couldn't properly activate FaceTime or iMessage. Launch bugs certainly aren't unheard of for operating systems, but these have been more irksome than usual.

