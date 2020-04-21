Grab Apple's 10.2-inch iPad for $279

What we said about this base iPad in the fall remains true in the spring. It’s using an older A10 chip and comes with a modest 32GB of storage at its sale price, but it’s still reasonably quick, lasts a long time on battery and packs a Smart Connector to attach a keyboard for your typing sessions. First-generation Pencil support also helps for budding artists.

To a large degree, though, you’re buying it for the ecosystem. iPadOS makes the device well-suited to some forms of multitasking and productivity, while the App Store has a rich selection of tablet-native apps compared to Android. We wouldn’t get one expecting a complete laptop replacement, but it’s close enough for many — and might be more appealing than your phone if you want an easy-to-use device for contacting friends, reading books and playing games.