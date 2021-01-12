Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

If you missed the chance to grab Apple’s base iPad during the holiday season, now’s a good time to do so. Amazon has the 8th-generation tablet in rose gold for $299, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it. Like most iPads that Amazon carries, the 8th-gen model often goes in and out of stock — especially when a sale like this comes around. If you can deal with 32GB of storage and the rose-gold color option, this is a good opportunity to save while upgrading your tablet.
