Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

The iPad Air and iPad Pro are on sale right now, too.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
57m ago
8th-generation Apple iPad
Chris Velazco / Engadget
If you missed the chance to grab Apple’s base iPad during the holiday season, now’s a good time to do so. Amazon has the 8th-generation tablet in rose gold for $299, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it. Like most iPads that Amazon carries, the 8th-gen model often goes in and out of stock — especially when a sale like this comes around. If you can deal with 32GB of storage and the rose-gold color option, this is a good opportunity to save while upgrading your tablet.

Buy 8th-generation iPad at Amazon - $299 Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $559 Buy 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $749

Apple released this iPad back in September and it brought a few meaningful updates to the previous version. Most importantly, the 8th-generation slab has Apple’s six-core A12 Bionic chipset and that’s a big upgrade from the aging processor in the 7th-generation iPad. While the previous-gen’s slowness was noticeable when playing games or interacting with Split-View apps, this new model is zippy and free of hiccups. The new iPad is also much better at handling all the new features brought in the latest versions of iPadOS.

What you won’t find on the base-level iPad is an updated design (it still sports antiquated chunky bezels) and FaceID, but many will just fine sacrificing the latter since you’re still getting TouchID with the physical Home button. The tablet also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, giving note-takers and budding artists the opportunity to create digital work without dropping hundreds more on the iPad Air or iPad Pro. All of these things led us to give the 8th-gen iPad a score of 86 and dub it the best cheap tablet for most people.

Amazon also has some other iPad models for less right now, too. The a few color options of latest iPad Air with Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor are $40 off, bringing them down to $559. The latest 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off as well, bringing it down to $749. While not the lowest it’s ever been ($729), it’s still a good sale that we haven’t seen since close to Christmas last year.

