Apple’s 256GB iPad mini with LTE is 25 percent off at Amazon

It took Apple a while to update the iPad mini to the generation that’s available today, but the changes were welcomed. Most importantly, the mini has an A12 Bionic chipset inside, which puts it in line with the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. This performance boost makes it easier to use the mini as an all-purpose tablet, jumping between apps and mobile games and even editing photos and video with little (if any) lag. And the mini’s battery life is something to write home about, too. Engadget’s Chris Velazco routinely got at least 10 to 11 hours on a single charge. All of that, plus the mini’s improved display that now supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, led us to give it a score of 85.

The less thrilling aspects of the iPad mini mostly lie with its design. It looks dated next to the latest iPads, but some will still appreciate the physical home button with TouchID. The cameras are also pretty basic, but that only matters if you plan on taking a lot of photos with the mini — and we wouldn’t recommend it unless absolutely necessary (like if you forget you phone at home). Overall, the iPad mini balances power and portability better than any other small tablet out there. If you’re set on having the most storage possible and LTE so you can stay connected almost anywhere, this is a great opportunity to grab a mini that ticks all those boxes.

