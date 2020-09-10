Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

Previous-gen models are hundreds of dollars off at B&H Photo, too.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Apple iPad Pro
Chris Velazco / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’re less than one week away from Apple announcing its newest devices, but right now you can get the latest iPad Pros for less at Amazon. The online retailer has the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro for $50 off, bringing the price down to $850. The top-of-the-line 1TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale thanks to an automatically applied digital coupon that knocks $64.51 off its $1,499 price tag. But if you can live without the updates in the 2020 models, B&H Photo is having a sale on select models of the previous-gen iPad Pro, dropping prices to as low as $799.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $850 Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $1434.49

Shop B&H Photo’s previous-gen iPad Pro sale

The latest iPad Pros came out earlier this year and we gave the 12.9-inch model a score of 83. The biggest updates come in the new ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor that make the latest iPad Pros better AR machines. Otherwise, the 2020 models are essentially the same as the previous generation when it comes to hardware — they are really powerful tablets thanks to Apple’s A12X chipset, they have lovely displays with features like True Tone and both have support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It also helps that both generations get all of the new and improved benefits of iPadOS as they become available, such as the relatively new trackpad support feature.

If LiDAR and enhanced AR capabilities is important to you, or you just want the latest and greatest, this is a solid sale on iPad Pro models with more than the base storage. Both the 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale at Amazon could make decent laptop replacement devices if you’re willing to embrace that iPadOS life to the fullest (and buy a couple of additional accessories). Also, we probably won’t see a new iPad Pro at Apple’s event next week as the company is rumored to be launching a new iPad Air model instead.

B&H Photo’s sale, on the other hand, is better if you have less to spend or want to get the absolute most for your money. It appears B&H has mostly discounted the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi and cellular with various storage capacities, so it’s definitely the way to go if you want an iPad with constant connectivity.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, iPad Pro, Apple, news, gear
