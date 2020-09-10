The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

Shop B&H Photo’s previous-gen iPad Pro sale

The latest iPad Pros came out earlier this year and we gave the 12.9-inch model a score of 83. The biggest updates come in the new ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor that make the latest iPad Pros better AR machines. Otherwise, the 2020 models are essentially the same as the previous generation when it comes to hardware — they are really powerful tablets thanks to Apple’s A12X chipset, they have lovely displays with features like True Tone and both have support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It also helps that both generations get all of the new and improved benefits of iPadOS as they become available, such as the relatively new trackpad support feature.

If LiDAR and enhanced AR capabilities is important to you, or you just want the latest and greatest, this is a solid sale on iPad Pro models with more than the base storage. Both the 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale at Amazon could make decent laptop replacement devices if you’re willing to embrace that iPadOS life to the fullest (and buy a couple of additional accessories). Also, we probably won’t see a new iPad Pro at Apple’s event next week as the company is rumored to be launching a new iPad Air model instead.

B&H Photo’s sale, on the other hand, is better if you have less to spend or want to get the absolute most for your money. It appears B&H has mostly discounted the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi and cellular with various storage capacities, so it’s definitely the way to go if you want an iPad with constant connectivity.

