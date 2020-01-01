Apple's fall event could feature four iPhones, two Watches and an iPad Air

Apple thinks that demand for iPhones will be strong despite the pandemic, as it plans to make 75 million 5G iPhones in total. The company already said that it would release the new iPhones “a few weeks” later than last year’s models (which shipped on September 20th), but the lower-end devices will be available before the Pro models, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Apple could also release two new Watches, including a successor to the flagship Series 5 and a Series 3 replacement that will go up against lower-end Fitbit-type devices. Meanwhile, the iPad Air will take a page from the 2019 iPad Pro with slim bezels and Touch ID on the power button. Finally, Apple will reportedly release a smaller and cheaper HomePod speaker, along with Apple-branded over-ear headphones. Apple has released over-ear Beats headphones before, but never ones with the Apple name.

The company is also working on a new Apple TV device, but that might not arrive until next year. Apple could also release iOS 14 in September, even though the iPhones won’t be shipping until later. All of this is still in the rumor stages, though it’s broadly in line with past Apple releases — albeit with a couple more devices than usual. Now, all we need is a final date for the event itself.