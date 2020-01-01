Apple's fall event could feature four iPhones, two Watches and an iPad Air

Apple’s next virtual event should be just around the corner and it looks like a big one, according to a report from Bloomberg. To start with, Apple plans to release four new 5G iPhones with OLED screens including basic 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models, along with two Pro models with 6.1- and 6.7-inch displays. The latter would be Apple’s largest iPhone yet.
All of them will have clearer and more colorful OLED displays, along with the same squared-edge design of the most recent iPad Pro. The iPhone Pro models may have stainless steel edges with the cheaper models sporting aluminum sides. The higher-end models would come in a dark blue design that replaces the Midnight Green on the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro lineup.