Pick up an iPad Pro with LTE for $50 off at Amazon

iPads with cellular connectivity start out more expensive than their WiFi-only counterparts, but that feature can make them better laptop replacements. If you’ve been eyeing one of the new iPad Pros with WiFi + LTE, you can save on a few models at Amazon right now. The 11-inch iPad Pro with cellular (128GB) is down to $900, which is $50 off its normal price. and the same model with 256GB of storage is down to $1,000.
Buy iPad Pro (WiFi + LTE, 128GB) at Amazon - $900 Buy iPad Pro (WiFi + LTE, 256GB) at Amazon - $1,000