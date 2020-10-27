Latest in Gear

Pick up an iPad Pro with LTE for $50 off at Amazon

A few of the latest 11-inch models are discounted right now.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
8m ago
Apple iPad Pro
Engadget
iPads with cellular connectivity start out more expensive than their WiFi-only counterparts, but that feature can make them better laptop replacements. If you’ve been eyeing one of the new iPad Pros with WiFi + LTE, you can save on a few models at Amazon right now. The 11-inch iPad Pro with cellular (128GB) is down to $900, which is $50 off its normal price. and the same model with 256GB of storage is down to $1,000.

Buy iPad Pro (WiFi + LTE, 128GB) at Amazon - $900 Buy iPad Pro (WiFi + LTE, 256GB) at Amazon - $1,000

It’s not often that WiFi + LTE iPads go on sale and this is the first significant price drop we’ve seen on these two models in particular since they debuted earlier this year. We gave the latest iPad Pro a score of 83 because these tablets are the closest things to laptop alternatives that Apple has ever made. Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pros run on Apple’s A12Z Bionic chipset plus an oct-core GPU that’s a bit more powerful than those in the previous versions of the Pro tablets. Not only is performance top-notch, but the overall iPad experience has been enhanced with new iPadOS features like trackpad support.

The 2020 iPad Pros also have an upgraded ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor, both of which up their AR capabilities. Otherwise, they look very similar to the 2019 models, many of which remain on sale at B&H Photo. But Amazon’s sale is a great one if you have your heart set on the latest and greatest iPad Pros and need cellular connectivity to ensure you can use the device unhindered wherever you are. If you’re not set on having LTE, a couple of the WiFi-only models are on sale, too. The 11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 256GB) sits at $849 while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB) has dropped to $940.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Apple, iPad Pro, gear
