Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman/Engadget

Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

Bring in your old hardware for store credit.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Comments
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro
Dana Wollman/Engadget

You’ve been able to trade in your iPhone at the Apple Store for a long time, but you couldn’t haul in your iMac to get a better deal on the latest model -- you’d have to go through an online process and mail in your old hardware, then wait for its value to be credited to your account. The company has expanded its in-store reuse and recycling program, though, which should make it a bit faster and easier to upgrade. Bloomberg reported the change last week, and Apple has since updated its website accordingly. The company says that used Macs in good condition will go to new owners, and that ones in unsellable condition will be recycled.

With that convenience comes a price, though. Like other retailers that offer trade-in programs, the company puts a relatively low value on used hardware. The latest MacBook Air in good condition can bring in $690 at the most, which is probably less than what you could get selling it online. That price is better than Best Buy’s though, which is $495. So if you just want to get in, get your new Mac at a lower price and get out -- and avoid dealing with strangers on Craigslist -- this could be a reasonable way to go.

In this article: mac, trade in, recycling, apple, apple store, retail, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View
Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

View
Google's latest Chrome extension helps you link directly to a piece of website text

Google's latest Chrome extension helps you link directly to a piece of website text

View
T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr